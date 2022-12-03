Photo gallery: University Christian, Clearwater Central Catholic meet in the Class 1M state semifinals

University Christian hosted Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M state semifinals on Friday night, falling 34-29 in a back-and-forth classic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University Christian was the lone high school football playoff game in the city on Friday night.

The Christians faced off with Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M state semifinals and treated fans to a classic in a 34-29 loss. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in photos. Click through the gallery above to check out those pictures.

To read about the game, check out the game story here.

It was a tough night for all five local teams from the area, with Bolles, Bradford, Columbia and Union County losing in their respective state semifinal games. Only Ware County in the News4JAX Georgia coverage region managed to win its state semifinal game. For a recap of the night, check out the scoreboard here.