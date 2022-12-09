‘He should be fine’: Trevor Lawrence practices, getting closer to playing Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time this week, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence practiced on Friday.

Whether he plays Sunday in Nashville is still up in the air. Lawrence was officially listed as questionable on the Jaguars’ Friday injury report.

“It just depends on how he feels today,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday. “He’s studied all week. He’s got a ton of mental reps out on the field. He’s played, obviously, a lot of football already this year, so yeah, I think if he can get out there and move around and feel comfortable, he should be fine.”

“We should get him out there today.”



Coach Pederson on @Trevorlawrencee. pic.twitter.com/0FluYnLEZa — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 9, 2022

Pederson admitted that Lawrence’s chances to play depend on the quarterback now.

“It’s going to be his, kind of, peace of mind, quite honestly,” Pederson said. “Can he play through it? It’s going to be sore just like anybody’s injuries this time of year. He’s obviously a tough guy. He wants to play, wants to be out there. I think these next couple days, I think, for him, I think will probably ease any kind of tension that he might have going into the game.”

One of the big concerns both Lawrence and Pederson’s mentioned was the possibility of getting stepped on during the game — which could make Lawrence’s toe injury worse.

“It happens. It’s not often, but you can get a guard, maybe a center that steps back and could step on it,” Pederson said. “It’s obviously a possibility, could happen.”

Pederson also said linebacker Chad Muma and safety Andre Cisco were progressing, but he stopped short of ruling them in for the Jaguars’ first game against the Titans this season.

Pederson has preached all week that the Jaguars’ approach is that they are still in playoff contention. A win over the Titans in Tennessee would not only break a losing streak in Nashville dating back to 2013, but it would also narrow the gap between the two teams in the AFC South race.

“I just think the nature of this game — AFC South, Tennessee Titans, on the road. We haven’t played there, played well there I should say,” Pederson said. “If you can’t get up for these games, you need to find something else to do.”