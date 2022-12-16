News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer rankings: Unbeaten Mandarin entrenched at No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 15 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Mandarin (9-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fleming Island, Ponte Vedra, Stanton (twice).

Glance: There wasn’t a doubt before and there isn’t one after. The Mustangs handled No. 2 Fleming Island 4-2 in a Wednesday night showdown against the previous MaxPreps nationally ranked No. 5 Golden Eagles. That win vaulted Mandarin to No. 4 in the country. Antonio Mancinotti is the area’s top player (14 goals, 7 assists) and Adis Mesic (13 goals, 11 assists) is right there, too. This is a team with state championship expectations and the talent to get there.

2. (2) Fleming Island (6-1-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: Not a bad loss for the Golden Eagles, who dropped a 1-2 showdown to Mandarin 4-2 on Wednesday night. Fleming is still a rock solid No. 2 team in town and ranked 18th in the country by MaxPreps. The Golden Eagles have back-to-back good challenges over the next few days. It hosts Atlantic Coast Friday and then travels to Ponte Vedra on Monday.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (6-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6, a 5-2 win over Spruce Creek. Bartram’s lone loss came in a 4-1 game to No. 2 Fleming Island, so there’s still some noticeable separation between the top two teams and everyone else. The Bears, who have won five straight, get a shot at No. 1 Mandarin at home on Tuesday.

4. (4) Ponte Vedra (5-1-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Englewood, Menendez, Oakleaf.

Glance: A 1-0-1 mark since our last Super 6, with a 1-all draw against a very good Seabreeze and a 5-2 win over Oakleaf. Bobby Hitchcock has six goals and Mark Romano has 10 points (4 goals, 2 assists) to lead the Sharks. They close out the week against Ridgeview and then host No. 2 Fleming Island on Monday.

5. (5) Nease (4-0-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Menendez, Yulee.

Glance: Same thing for the Panthers … great defense. Nease has allowed just one goal all season, that coming in a draw against Ponte Vedra. The Panthers beat Sandalwood (5-0) and tied Tocoi Creek (0-0) since our last Super 6. There’s a big showdown on Tuesday at Creekside.

6. (NR) Creekside (9-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Menendez, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: Solid start for the Knights, who have wins over Port Orange Atlantic (8-0), Wolfson (4-0) since our last Super 6. They move in to the rankings this week after a four-game winning streak. Creekside went 15-4-2 last season and had the All-News4JAX player of the year (Joey Mueller). The Knights have Beachside (Monday) and Nease (Tuesday) before rolling into the holiday break.

Dropped out

Bolles (5-3-2, Class 3A).

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-3-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-1-2, Class 4A); Bolles (5-3-2, Class 3A); Crescent City (6-1-3, Class 3A); Englewood (8-3, Class 5A); Episcopal (3-4-2, 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (6-2, Class 7A); Matanzas (4-3-2, Class 5A); Menendez (5-4-2, Class 5A); Oakleaf (3-3, Class 6A); Providence (5-1-1, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (2-2-2, Class 2A); St. Joseph (3-2-4, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (3-3-2, Class 4A); Wolfson (5-3-2, Class 3A); Yulee (8-2, Class 3A).