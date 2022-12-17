News4JAGs predictions: Did Jaguars turn the corner with upset win last week?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars ended a streak that felt like it lasted a lifetime last week in Nashville against the Titans. Can Jacksonville keep its slim playoff hopes alive when the Cowboys visit TIAA Bank Field on Sunday? The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 2-11.

I nearly hit the winning and the losing score on the nose last week, missing a perfect score by just five total points. Sure, I picked the wrong team to win but whose counting? Beating the slumping Titans and the surging Cowboys are far different things. I do feel that Jacksonville is ascending, but the playoffs are a year away. Love what I see out of Trevor Lawrence, but I’m not sure I can pick another upset here. Cowboys 30, Jaguars 24.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 5-8.

I’m not going to pick the Jaguars to win, am I? Yes, they dominated the Titans last week, but they forced four turnovers, they should win convincingly. Okay, Trevor Lawrence is on a roll right now and Dallas is already talking about a rematch with the Eagles. But we’re talking about the Cowboys. Dak and Zeke and, oh my, Micah Parsons and the number two sack defense this year. And there are probably going to be a lot of Cowboys fans in the park. So I’m not going to pick the Jaguars to win this one am I? You’re darned right I am. Jaguars 27 Cowboys 24.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 5-8.

This is a big game. A win this week against one of the top teams in the league would mean a lot more for this franchise than keeping playoff hopes alive. If you asked me on Monday my answer would have been Cowboys by 20. But for some reason I get the feeling that the Jaguars are ready for this game. They know they are going to walk into their home stadium in front of a sold out (and very Cowboys-friendly) crowd and I expect them to hang in this one. I’m not ready to pick to them to win but I think it is going to be a shootout. Cowboys 38, Jaguars 30.