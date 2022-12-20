54º

LIVE

Sports

Gators Breakdown: What did we learn about the Gators in Napier’s first season? | Early Signing Period Preview

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier
Not many positives to take away from Napier's first season in Gainesville (Hannah White, UAA Communications)

Florida finishes Billy Napier’s first season at 6-7 and there are many more questions than answers after a disappointing finish.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) share what they learned from Napier’s first year as well as look ahead to the start of Early Signing Period.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.