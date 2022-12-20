Gators Breakdown: What did we learn about the Gators in Napier’s first season? | Early Signing Period Preview

Not many positives to take away from Napier's first season in Gainesville

Florida finishes Billy Napier’s first season at 6-7 and there are many more questions than answers after a disappointing finish.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) share what they learned from Napier’s first year as well as look ahead to the start of Early Signing Period.

