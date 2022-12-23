News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Top-ranked Mandarin rolls into 2023 unbeaten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season with the exception of a break the week of Christmas. The next rankings will be Jan. 6. Records are through Dec. 22 games.. Records are through Dec. 15 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Mandarin (9-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fleming Island, Ponte Vedra, Stanton (twice).

Glance: The Mustangs were tested in a tough battle with No. 3 Bartram Trail, coming back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to draw 1-all with the Bears. They’ll go into the break unbeaten. They’ll get Nease in a return to action on Jan. 4. Antonio Mancinotti is the area’s top player (14 goals, 7 assists) and Adis Mesic (15 goals, 11 assists) continue to lead the Mustangs.

2. (2) Fleming Island (8-1-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Columbia, Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: A 2-0-1 mark since our last check in, with wins over Atlantic Coast (3-2) and Columbia (2-0), and a 1-all draw against Ponte Vedra. The Golden Eagles are off until returning on Jan. 4 at Orange Park.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (6-1-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6, the draw against No. 1 Mandarin. The Bears are off until returning on Jan. 5 in an away game at Daytona Beach Seabreeze.

4. (4) Ponte Vedra (6-1-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Englewood, Menendez, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Sharks go into the Christmas break with a 1-0-1 mark since our last Super 6. Ponte Vedra beat Ridgeview (4-0) and then had a tough draw with No. 2 Fleming Island. They’ll return to play on Jan. 5 at home against Bishop Kenny.

5. (5) Nease (5-0-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Menendez, St. Augustine, Yulee.

Glance: I feel like a broken record. The Panthers went 1-0-1 since our last update, beating St. Augustine (2-1) and then drawing against Creekside (2-2). There’s a big one for the Panthers when play picks back up on Jan. 4 with a visit to No. 1 Mandarin.

6. (6) Creekside (9-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Menendez, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Knights had a 2-all draw in their lone game since our last Super 6, knotting it up against No. 5 Nease. They return to action on Jan. 4 at Atlantic Coast.

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-4-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-1-2, Class 4A); Bolles (5-3-2, Class 3A); Crescent City (8-1-3, Class 3A); Englewood (8-3, Class 5A); Episcopal (3-4-2, 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (8-4, Class 7A); Matanzas (5-3-2, Class 5A); Menendez (6-4-2, Class 5A); Oakleaf (3-3, Class 6A); Providence (5-1-1, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (2-2-2, Class 2A); St. Joseph (3-2-4, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (4-3-2, Class 4A); Wolfson (5-4-2, Class 3A); Yulee (9-2, Class 3A).