News4JAGs predictions: Will Jaguars shake recent history against the Texans?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are all in on winning the AFC South title. A Week 17 game against the Texans is just a precursor to the finale against the Titans next week. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 3-12.

The recent history against the Texans is not good. Let’s get that out of the way. But Jacksonville is peaking and has officially turned the corner. Trevor Lawrence is ascending. The Jaguars are playing inspired football. The playoffs are within reach for the first time in what feels like a lifetime. I don’t blame Doug Pederson for treating this like a Week 3 game and not a game where he could easily rest the starters for Week 18. Play to win and stay sharp. Jaguars 28, Texans 20.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 7-8.

If you think back to the Jaguars’ loss to the Texans, you almost can’t recognize the Jacksonville offense. Can you even envision this offense scoring just six points in a game? I can’t. The Texans have been playing close games lately and they beat the Titans last week. But this one isn’t going to be close. The Jaguars are on a mission and they are on a roll. It continues in the Lone Star state. Jaguars 30 Texans 9.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 6-9.

This game shouldn’t even be in question. The Texans aren’t a good team. The Jaguars are clearly the more talented group. But for some reason things don’t come easy for the Jaguars against the Texans. In their early season matchup, red-zone turnovers really hurt the Jaguars. The difference this time around will be that the Jaguars haven’t be making those same mistakes. The Jaguars will break their losing to the Texans on Sunday and I don’t think it will end up being very close. This one should be decided by the end of the third quarter. Jaguars 30, Texans 12.