High stakes in prime time: Jaguars finale against Titans moved to Saturday night

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and guard Brandon Scherff (68) celebrate a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will face the Titans in prime time on Saturday night.

The NFL announced late Sunday that Jacksonville’s Week 18 finale would be moved up to Saturday night at 8:15 and be televised on ESPN. The Jaguars (8-8) host Tennessee (7-9) at TIAA Bank Field in what works out to be the AFC South championship game.

The winner nabs the AFC South crown, a home playoff game and the No. 4 seed in the wildcard playoffs.

The Jaguars have won four consecutive games for the first time since 2017 following Sunday’s 31-3 blowout of the Texans. The Titans have lost six straight entering the finale.

Jacksonville won its only other prime-time matchup this season in Week 16, beating the Jets 19-3 on Dec. 22.