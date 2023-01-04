News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Oakleaf, Paxon climb in post-Christmas rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 3. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Providence (12-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Oakleaf, Nease, Riverside, Sandalwood, Shady Spring (WV), Vanguard.

Glance: The Stallions saw their unbeaten start come to an end with a 53-36 loss to a 12-2 Winter Haven in the prestigious Kingdom of the Sun tournament. Providence notched wins in that event over Shady Spring (58-50), Charlotte (46-33) and Vanguard (73-33). Chris Arias earned second-team all-tournament honors. Not a bad stretch for the Stallions.

2. (T6) Paxon (12-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Bishop Kenny, Glynn Academy (Ga), Lovejoy (Ga), St. Augustine, Toombs County (Ga), Wolfson.

Glance: The Golden Eagles continue to roll. They boosted their area-high winning streak to 12 games with a 3-0 mark since our last Super 6. Paxon beat a pair of Georgia teams (Glynn, 76-55 and Toombs County, 53-44) before returning to the area and topping rival Paxon (78-64). They’ve got Bishop Snyder and Savannah Johnson to round out the week.

3. (T6) Oakleaf (12-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: American, Camden County (Ga), McKeel Academy, Sandalwood (twice), Westside.

Glance: Coach Jason Price’s Knights keep on rolling. They stretched their winning streak to seven games with wins over McKeel (64-26), DeLand (66-27), American (62-36) and Sandalwood (56-33) since our last Super 6. The wins over a 10-2 American and a 9-6 Sandalwood were the most impressive of those four. Oakleaf’s only loss has been to No. 1 Providence in OT of the Fortegra tournament last December. The schedule hasn’t been overwhelmingly challenging up to this point but the Knights have handled business. They face a solid Orange Park on Friday night in what should be their biggest challenge since Providence.

4. (5) Ribault (12-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Jackson, Lake Howell, Mandarin, Orange Park, White.

Glance: The Trojans pushed their winning streak to 10 games before a 62-58 loss to Jackson on Dec. 29. They bounced back with a 54-44 win over Lake Howell on Monday night. There’s a big showdown against Impact Christian on Thursday to wrap up the week. Dec. 13. Caleb Williams (14.3 ppg), Kevin Stokes (10.4 ppg) and George Woods (9.4 ppg) have paced the Trojans throughout the season.

5. (3) Impact Christian (9-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Riverside, Seacoast Christian, Stranahan.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6 and it was a tough 55-52 loss to University Christian. No slowing down this week, with a Thursday showdown against Ribault and a Friday clash (and potential playoff preview) against NFEI. Next week’s schedule is even more challenging with Harvest Community, San Jose Prep and Providence on the schedule.

T6. (4) North Florida Educational (8-5, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Blake, DME Academy, Potter’s House, Riverside, Tampa Catholic.

Glance: A 1-2 mark since our last Super 6 for the Eagles. They lost to Gibbs (49-46) and 76-69 to Xaverian (NY) before rebounding to end a three-game losing streak with a 75-53 win over Blake.

T6. (2) Ponte Vedra (9-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, King’s Ridge Christian (Ga), Nease, Paxon, Poinciana, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 1-2 mark since our last Super 6, with all of those games against Georgia teams. The Sharks beat King’s Ridge (55-54), then lost to Savannah Johnson (71-60) and St. Andrew’s (62-53). Not terrible losses by any stretch. Those two teams are a combined 21-2. Israel Nuhu (15.7 ppg), Ben Ritchie (13.6 ppg) and Nathan Bunkosky (10.3 ppg) continue to average double figures in scoring.

Others

Bishop Kenny (9-3, Class 4A); Bolles (9-3, Class 4A); Columbia (9-6, Class 5A); Creekside (8-7, Class 7A); Episcopal (8-4, Class 3A); Fleming Island (8-5, Class 6A); Harvest Community (10-3, Class 2A); Hilliard (10-3, Class 1A); Interlachen (11-4, Class 3A); Jackson (7-7, Class 4A); Nease (12-3, Class 6A); Orange Park (10-4, Class 6A); St. Augustine (8-3, Class 5A); San Jose Prep (8-2, independent); Sandalwood (9-6, Class 7A); University Christian (6-4, Class 2A); Yulee (8-6, Class 4A).