Bartram Trail hires Cory Johns as its new football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram Trail has its new head football coach.

From Nature Coast and back to the First Coast, the Bears announced the hire of Cory Johns on Thursday morning. Johns played high school football at Interlachen and then college football at both Jacksonville University and Webber International. He has spent the last six seasons at Nature Coast Tech, building the Sharks into a perennial state playoff team.

Johns will try and keep one of the area’s most consistent public school programs humming along.

Johns replaces longtime Bartram coach Darrell Sutherland, who resigned last month after 23 seasons. He had been at the school since it opened in 2000. Sutherland won 182 games with the Bears and was arguably the most revered coach in the area among his colleagues. In two News4JAX preseason surveys that polled area coaches, Sutherland was voted as the best each time.

Bartram is coming off a 12-1 season and a berth in the Region 1-4S finals.

Johns took the Sharks to the state playoffs each season he was there and never had a finish worse than 6-6. Johns was 39-21 at Nature Coast. Before that, he spent four seasons at Liberty High in Kissimmee. Johns was 13-27 there before moving to a more prominent program at Nature Coast.

Johns will have a solid nucelus returning in 2023. Running back Laython Biddle and quarterback Riley Trujillo are rising seniors. Both were All-News4JAX selections last season.

The hiring of Johns fills the area’s highest-profile vacancy. Two other high-profile jobs, both in Clay County, were filled last month.

Fleming Island hired Bartram Trail assistant Chad Parker and Oakleaf hired Jackson coach Christopher Foy.