News4JAGs predictions: Will the Jaguars stay hot and end the Titans’ season?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars can win the AFC South with a win on Saturday night. Can Jacksonville (8-8) beat the spiraling Titans (7-9) to win their first division title since 2017? The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 4-12.

How did we get here? This finish seems something straight out of 1996. The Jaguars seemed destined for a top-10 pick as the bye week arrived. Now, it’s a win and they’re in the playoffs. The Titans have been homewreckers before (1999, anyone?) and I’m not significantly confident that this game will be anything near a blowout. But the Jaguars are playing too well to lose right now. Jaguars 27, Titans 21.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 8-8.

The Jaguars have won six of their last eight. The Titans have lost six in a row. And Tennessee will start a rocket scientist at quarterback. The Bank will be rocking. There’s no chance I’m picking the Titans. Jaguars 30, Titans 13.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 7-9.

A night game in TIAA Bank Field for all the marbles in the AFC South. It doesn’t get bigger than this. The Jaguars and Titans are two teams going in opposite directions, both this season and in the future. The Jaguars are clearly on the upswing. The only part about this game that gives me a little pause is the Titans quarterback situation. How many times have we seen a backup quarterback have a career day against the Jaguars? The cliché is, ‘It is football, not rocket science.’ Well, Josh Dobbs is a rocket scientist, so by comparison, football should be pretty easy. Right? Well he still isn’t walking out of the Bank with a win! Jaguars are playoff bound after this one. Jaguars 38, Texans 12.