News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Mandarin solidifies spot at No. 1; Ponte Vedra moves up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 5 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Mandarin (10-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fleming Island, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Stanton (twice).

Glance: The Mustangs beat Nease 4-2 in their return from Christmas break on Wednesday night. They get Tallahassee Chiles on Saturday at home to round out the week. Next week, Mandarin will start the Gateway Conference tournament (the Mustangs are the No. 1 seed and open with Fletcher) and will be favored to win that. The Mustangs will likely face Englewood or Atlantic Coast in the final on Friday.

2. (2) Fleming Island (8-1-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Columbia, Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: The Golden Eagles return to action Friday with a home game against a very good Tallahassee Chiles team. Next week, it’s Buchholz and Creekside in home and away games, respectively.

3. (4) Ponte Vedra (7-1-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Englewood, Menendez, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Sharks returned from the Christmas break with a 5-1 romp over a solid Bishop Kenny team. They’re right back in action on Friday night at home against Stanton. Two next week, with a big one at home against Creekside (Tuesday) and St. Augustine on Friday.

4. (3) Bartram Trail (6-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6, a 1-0 loss to Daytona Beach Seabreeze in their first match since a Dec. 20 draw against No. 1 Mandarin. The Bears face St. Augustine at home (Tuesday) and Nease on the road (Wednesday) next week.

5. (6) Creekside (10-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Menendez, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Knights returned to action on Wednesday and beat Atlantic Coast (2-1). They wrap up the week at home Friday night against Englewood. Three straight games next week, two of those (Ponte Vedra on Tuesday and Fleming Island on Thursday) against Super 6 teams. Sandwiched in between is Duval Charter.

6. (5) Nease (5-1-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Menendez, St. Augustine, Yulee.

Glance: The Panthers drop a spot after seeing their unbeaten start come to an end in a 4-2 loss to No. 1 Mandarin. Not a bad loss. Nease finishes out the week at home against Fletcher. It has two challenging ones next week (Bartram Trail on Wednesday and Episcopal on Friday)

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-5-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-2-2, Class 4A); Bolles (5-3-2, Class 3A); Crescent City (9-1-3, Class 3A); Englewood (8-3, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (8-4, Class 7A); Matanzas (5-3-2, Class 5A); Menendez (6-4-2, Class 5A); Oakleaf (3-3, Class 6A); Providence (5-1-1, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (3-2-2, Class 2A); St. Joseph (4-2-4, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (4-3-2, Class 4A); Wolfson (5-4-2, Class 3A); Yulee (10-2, Class 3A).