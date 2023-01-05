News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Red-hot Bartram Trail rolls into 2023 unbeaten

The News4JAX girls soccer Super 6 will be published Thursday's during the regular season.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, previous, school, record, classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (11-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: One game since our last Super 6 and it was a romp. In their first match since Dec. 20, the Bears smashed Gainesville PK Yonge 7-0 on Tuesday night. A very good PKY team, too. Olivia Bori upped her season goal total to 12 with a pair against the Blue Wave. Sophia Magdalein has six goals now after netting a couple in that game, too. The No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps continues its assault on a perfect season. They’ve got Orlando Bishop Moore up next on Jan. 13.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (10-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Fletcher, Lincoln, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Viera, Venice.

Glance: The No. 2-ranked team in the nation hasn’t played since a Dec. 16 win over Bishop Moore. The Spartans are back in action on Jan. 12 at Bolles. Freshman Sydney Schmidt has 11 goals and nine assists for St. Johns. Lauryn Mateo (10 assists, 9 goals), Sophia Pontieri (6 goals), Alixandria Fletcher (8 assists, 4 goals) and Avery Raimondo (10 assists, 2 goals) are also among the team’s top scorers.

3. (3) Ponte Vedra (9-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease, Providence, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.

Glance: No games since Dec. 20 for the Sharks, who return to action on Jan. 12 against Bishop Kenny, followed by Fleming Island (Jan. 13).

4. (4) Fletcher (6-4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Doral Academy, Mandarin, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Senators notched a 3-0 win over Wolfson in their final match before the new year. The defending state champions return to action on Jan. 6 against Bishop Kenny.

5. (5) Creekside (6-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Mandarin, Nease, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: No movement from the Knights. The defending Class 7A state champions are off until Jan. 13 when they face Lake Mary.

6. (6) Fleming Island (6-1-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Seabreeze.

Glance: They’ll return to action Thursday night against Sandalwood after a long winter break. Taylor Tamares (7 goals, 4 assists), Gianna Gardner (6 goals, 4 assists) and Kaitlyn Scherer (9 assists, 3 goals) lead Fleming.

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-3-2, Class 7A); Beachside (7-3-1, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (5-2-2, Class 4A); Bolles (6-4-2, Class 3A); Clay (7-2, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (10-3-1, Class 7A); Mandarin (7-3-1, Class 6A); Nease (7-3-2, Class 6A); Oakleaf (4-2-2, Class 6A); Orange Park (8-1, Class 5A); Providence (4-3-2, Class 3A); Stanton (6-4-2, Class 4A).