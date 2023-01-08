Believe it! Jaguars go from worst to first, win AFC South

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with Christian Kirk #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after Kirk's receiving touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From worst to first, from laughingstock to the real deal.

The Jaguars — yes, the Jaguars! — are champions of the AFC South.

Jacksonville dug itself out of an early deficit and beat the loathed rival Titans 20-16 at a rocking, sold-out crowd at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night. The win gives the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, completing a worst-to-first flip that didn’t seem realistic in a rebuilding year under coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson even reinforced the word patience at his introductory press conference, saying that reconstructing a franchise that had back-to-back No. 1 picks in the draft would take time.

That time arrived on Saturday night.

A Josh Allen 37-yard fumble recovery on a sack by Rayshawn Jenkins with 3 minutes and 1 second to play gave Jacksonville its first lead of the night and headlined a second-half defensive-fueled comeback that left the crowd of 70,050 on its feet and screaming for more. That will come next week.

The Jaguars were dead in the water after eight games, sitting at just 2-6 and careening towards another high pick in the draft. The light came on after that.

Jacksonville won seven of its final nine games, including its first five-game winning streak since the 2005 season. The Jaguars will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs and host a first-round game. According to ESPN, the Jaguars are just the fifth team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to go from worst in the league to division winner in a season.

In Week 18 last year, fans protested Jacksonville’s miserable season and the decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke by uniting to wear clown noses for the finale against the Colts. This time around, the Jaguars sold their Week 18 game out and had its biggest crowd in years front and center.

The Titans tried to quash that feel-good story with a relatively blasé game plan that worked with an energy-sapping efficiency that drained the electricity from TIAA Bank Field.

Defense helped the Jaguars close the gap in the second half.

Tyson Campbell picked off a Dobbs pass and took it back deep into Tennessee territory. Lawrence and the offense stalled out but Riley Patterson booted a 36-yard field goal to get Jacksonville within 16-13 one play into the fourth quarter.

But the offense just couldn’t deliver. Twice on drives that ended with excellent defensive plays in the final quarter — a sack and then a stop on that forced Tennessee to punt from its own 15 — Jacksonville withered. The Jaguars went three and out on both.

That was before Rayshawn Jenkins crushed Joshua Dobbs on a safety blitz and Allen did the rest to put the Jaguars in front for good.

The Titans went up 10-0 with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter. Dobbs hit Chig Okonkwo on a 21-yard touchdown strike to hush the crowd. That drive was set up by a bad pitch from Lawrence to Jamal Agnew that Tennessee recovered.

The Jaguars responded in a hurry. Agnew returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and Lawrence hit Christian Kirk on a 25-yard touchdown with 2:43 before the break.

The Titans played the type of game they needed to play.

Tennessee slowed things down and employed a ball control-style of football. Dobbs worked short and intermediate passes and did well on third down. The Titans countered Jacksonville’s touchdown drive with Bullock’s second field goal of the game, a 39-yarder as time expired, to take a 13-7 lead into the break.

Lawrence and the offense labored to do much against Tennessee. The ground game was nonexistent. The Jaguars had a shot to take the lead on the opening drive of the third quarter but overthrew a wide-open Zay Jones in the back of the end zone. Jacksonville was forced to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Riley Patterson to get within 13-10. The Titans responded with a 10-play drive that Bullock ended with a 41-yard field goal.