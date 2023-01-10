Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies and Atlantic Coast poised to do the same.

Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve Reynolds moving up to the head coaching role at Keystone Heights.

White heads to the Falcons after six seasons at Oakleaf at defensive coordinator. White replaces Matt Potak, who resigned after two seasons and a 10-10 record. It won’t be the final head coaching news this week. Atlantic Coast is set to announce its hire later Tuesday.

Reynolds replaces Chuck Dickinson, the second-longest tenured public school coach in the area. Dickinson resigned after 24 seasons leading the Indians. Among local public school coaches, only First Coast’s Marty Lee has been in his current position longer than Dickinson.

Reynolds knows the area well. He went 9-11 in two seasons at Bradford before heading to Oakleaf to work with Derek Chipoletti. Reynolds was elevated to head coach with the Knights after Chipoletti’s resignation in 2015. He went 8-11 in two seasons there.

High school football coaching changes

School Coach New coach Atlantic Coast Mike Montemayor Vacant Bartram Trail Darrell Sutherland Cory Johns Christ’s Church Koreen Burch Vacant Fleming Island Damenyum Springs Chad Parker Jackson Christopher Foy Vacant Keystone Heights Chuck Dickinson Steve Reynolds Oakleaf Marcus Miller (interim) Christopher Foy West Nassau Rickey Armstrong Vacant

Area schools have filled their open positions quickly over the past month. Fleming Island hired Bartram Trail assistant Chad Parker in late December. Bartram Trail replaced longtime coach Darrell Sutherland with Nature Coast Tech’s Cory Johns.