‘Definitely sweet right now’: Jaguars veterans enjoying the playoff journey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long road for Jaguars fans and for several Jaguars players who have endured season after season of losing.

Now, it’s all paying off.

For just the second time in 15 seasons, the Jaguars are in the playoffs. For those who joined the team after 2017, the last time the Jaguars visited the postseason, this week has been a long time coming.

“It’s extremely exciting. We’ve worked hard to get here,” said right tackle Jawaan Taylor. “It means a lot. I feel like we owe this city a lot of wins. It means a lot to be in this position.”

To put it in perspective, from 2008-2021, the Jaguars had the NFL’s worst combined record, 67 wins and 158 losses. Through the first nine games this season, there were questions about whether the trend would continue. But since the Jaguars’ 2-6 start, Jacksonville has been on a hot streak, including a five-game winning streak to end the regular season.

For the past two seasons, the Jaguars had the worst record in the league. In 14 of the last 15 seasons, the Jaguars’ first draft selection was in the top 10. That’s a lot of losing.

“Losing teaches you just as much as winning does, in my opinion,” said safety Andrew Wingard. “I’ve been on teams that have lost and it forced me just to lock in and do my job. That’s why we are where we are right now. Guys are seeing you just have to go out and execute.”

Offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is the only player on the Jaguars roster who has played a playoff game for Jacksonville. He has spent time this week reflecting on the long journey the franchise has traveled since the 2017 season that included a home playoff game.

“If it wasn’t for the bad times, the good times wouldn’t be as sweet,” Shatley said. “This is definitely sweet right now, knowing what we’ve had to go through.”

No matter what happens on Saturday, this season must be considered a success. Any year when a team can raise a championship banner is a good one. Whether it becomes a great season depends on what happens next.