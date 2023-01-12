News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: No changes in rankings as teams ease back into play

The News4JAX girls soccer Super 6 will be published Thursday's during the regular season.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, previous, school, record, classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (11-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps didn’t play since our last Super 6. They’re back in action on Friday night when Orlando Bishop Moore visits. The Hornets are ranked ninth in the country by MaxPreps. Olivia Bori (12 goals, 4 assists) and Grace Ivey (10 goals, 23 assists) lead the Bears on offense.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (11-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Fletcher, Lincoln, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Viera, Venice.

Glance: The No. 2-ranked team in the nation returned from its holiday break with a 6-0 romp over Episcopal on Tuesday night. Ava Johnson and Calli Berrang found the net twice apiece in that win. The Spartans are back in action Thursday night at Bolles.

3. (3) Ponte Vedra (9-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease, Providence, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.

Glance: Same as last week for the Sharks, who haven’t played since Dec. 20. They return to play on Thursday night against Bishop Kenny, followed by Fleming Island on Friday.

4. (4) Fletcher (9-4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Doral Academy, Mandarin, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Solid week of work for the surging Senators. They beat Bishop Kenny (5-4), then knocked off Sandalwood (2-0) and Atlantic Coast (2-1) in the Gateway tournament. Fletcher, the reigning Class 7A state champion, will face Mandarin on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the conference title.

5. (5) Creekside (7-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island, Mandarin, Nease, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Knights segued back into action with a 3-2 win over Fleming Island on Wednesday night. Creekside has another big one on Friday against Lake Mary. Avery Robinson, Alana Maki and Braelyn McMillian all scored in that game.

6. (6) Fleming Island (6-2-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Seabreeze.

Glance: Taylor Tamares and Gianna Gardner scored goals against No. 5 Creekside in a 3-2 loss this week. Not a bad loss for the Golden Eagles. They’re back in action on Friday night against No. 3 Ponte Vedra.

Others

Atlantic Coast (7-4-2, Class 7A); Beachside (7-3-1, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (6-3-2, Class 4A); Bolles (7-4-2, Class 3A); Clay (9-2, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (7-2, Class 4A); Flagler Palm Coast (11-4-1, Class 7A); Mandarin (9-3-1, Class 6A); Oakleaf (5-4-2, Class 6A); Orange Park (10-2, Class 5A); Providence (6-3-2, Class 3A); Nease (8-3-2, Class 6A).