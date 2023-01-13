News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Ponte Vedra, Bartram, Creekside move up

The News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer rankings will be published Fridays during the regular season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 12 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Mandarin (13-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Chiles, Englewood, Fleming Island, Nease, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Mustangs keep on plowing through opponents. Since our last check in, Mandarin walloped a very good Chiles team 5-0. It dusted Fletcher (6-0) and Stanton (4-2) in the Gateway tournament. On Friday night, the Mustangs will face Englewood for the conference crown. Antonio Mancinotti (23 goals, 13 assists) and Adis Mesic (19 goals, 18 assists) have kept the Mustangs locked into the No. 1 spot all season. They are ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps.

2. (3) Ponte Vedra (8-1-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Englewood, Menendez, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Sharks handled business in their lone game since our last Super 6, blanking Stanton 4-0. Andres Villasana (8 goals), Bobby Hitchcock (7 goals) and Mark Romano (6 goals, 4 assists) lead the Sharks. Their lone loss is to No. 1 Mandarin.

3. (4) Bartram Trail (8-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, Nease, Oakleaf.

Glance: Two blowout wins since our last Super 6, a 7-1 romp over St. Augustine and a 6-0 rout of previous No. 6 Nease. The Bears have a showdown on Tuesday against No. 2 Ponte Vedra up next.

4 (5) Creekside (13-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fleming Island, Menendez, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Knights have won four straight, three of those since our last Super 6. They beat Englewood (5-0), Duval Charter (2-0) and previous No. 2 Fleming Island (2-1) since our last check in. They’re riding a nine-game unbeaten streak.

5. (2) Fleming Island (9-3-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Buchholz, Columbia, Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: Tough week for the Golden Eagles. They went 1-2 since our last check in, with losses to Chiles (5-1) and Creekside (2-1). They beat Buchholz (4-0).

6. (6) Nease (6-2-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Menendez, St. Augustine, Yulee.

Glance: The Panthers went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a 4-1 win over Fletcher and a 6-0 blowout loss to Bartram Trail. Considered moving Nease out this week but the Panthers have been solid all year, including draws against Ponte Vedra and Creekside.

Others

Atlantic Coast (6-6-3, Class 7A); Beachside (4-4-4, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (6-2-3, Class 4A); Crescent City (11-1-4, Class 3A); Englewood (10-4, Class 5A); Matanzas (6-3-2, Class 5A); Menendez (7-5-3, Class 5A); Oakleaf (5-3-1, Class 6A); Providence (6-2-2, Class 3A); St. Joseph (5-2-4, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (5-3-2, Class 4A); Wolfson (7-5-2, Class 3A); Yulee (11-2, Class 3A).