News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Surging Episcopal moves into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 24. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Providence (21-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Impact Christian, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Nease (twice), Riverside, St. Petersburg, Sandalwood, Shady Spring (WV), University Christian, Vanguard.

Glance: The Stallions romped through a 4-0 stretch since our last Super 6 with four solid Ws. They beat Fleming Island (63-28), St. Petersburg (63-51), Lake Highland Prep (64-39) and UC (66-34). There’s just three regular season games left for the Stallions, who are on a nine-game winning streak and have been No. 1 all season in the Super 6.

2. (2) Oakleaf (18-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: American, Camden County (Ga), McKeel Academy, Orange Park (twice), Sandalwood (twice), Westside.

Glance: Oakleaf beat Orange Park (33-28) in its lone game since our last Super 6 and have won 13 straight. They wrap up the regular season against Atlantic Coast on Feb. 1 and Ridgeview on Feb. 3.

3. (3) North Florida Educational (14-5, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Alexander (Ga.), Bay, Blake, DME Academy, Potter’s House, Riverside, San Jose Prep, Tampa Catholic, Pensacola Washington.

Glance: The Eagles have won back-to-back games, quality games, too. Since our last Super 6, NFEI beat a 15-4 Panama City Bay team handily (57-41). They play in the Charleston Invitational on Friday and Saturday before returning home to visit No. 1 Providence.

4. (T6) Ponte Vedra (15-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, King’s Ridge Christian (Ga), Nease, Paxon, Poinciana, Ribault, St. Joseph, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 3-0 mark since our last Super 6, with Ws over Potter’s House Christian’s Blue team (76-34), previous No. 5 Ribault (44-42) and St. Joseph (48-38). There’s a big showdown against previously ranked Bishop Kenny on Wednesday and then a trip to St. Augustine on Friday. Israel Nuhu (13.4 ppg), Ben Ritchie (12.8 ppg), Sam Ritchie (9.9 ppg) and Nathan Bunkosky (9.5 ppg) continue to lead Ponte Vedra.

5. (NR) Episcopal (16-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Fletcher, Maclay, Marianna, North Broward Prep, Palatka, St. John Paul II, Williston, Yulee.

Glance: The Eagles make their Super 6 debut after winning six straight, headlined by a win over previously ranked Bishop Kenny (48-43). They’ve got Wolfson (Thursday) and Westside (Friday) to wrap up the week.

T6. (T6) Paxon (16-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Bishop Kenny, Fletcher, Glynn Academy (Ga), Jackson, Lovejoy (Ga), Mandarin, St. Augustine, Toombs County (Ga), Wolfson.

Glance: A 1-1 week for the Golden Eagles. They lost to 20-1 Newsome (40-36) and then beat Mandarin in the Gateway tournament. They’ve got a tough assignment in the Gateway on Wednesday against Jackson. A win there and it’ll be either Ribault or Riverside in the Friday final.

T6. (5) Ribault (16-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Impact Christian, Jackson, Lake Howell, Mandarin, Orange Park, White, Wolfson.

Glance: A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6. The Trojans lost to Ponte Vedra (44-42) and bounced back to beat Wolfson (69-34) in the Gateway Conference tournament. They’ve got a tough matchup against Riverside up next.

Others

Bolles (13-8, Class 4A); Columbia (13-8, Class 5A); Fleming Island (13-8, Class 6A); Fletcher (11-8, Class 6A); Harvest Community (16-6, Class 2A); Hilliard (15-4, Class 1A); Impact Christian (12-8, Class 2A); Interlachen (15-6, Class 3A); Jackson (12-10, Class 4A); Nease (15-5, Class 6A); Orange Park (15-8, Class 6A); Palatka (14-8, Class 4A); Riverside (10-10, Class 5A); St. Augustine (12-7, Class 5A); St. Joseph (14-5, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (12-5, independent); Seacoast Christian (15-5, Class 2A); University Christian (9-7, Class 2A).