National signing day ‘23: Area athletes break out the pens, make college decisions official

Bartram Trail girls soccer players, from left to right, Emma Revels, Malia Roberts, Olivia Bori, Grace Ivey and Anna Bachman signed during the early signing period for the Bears.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday kicks off the national signing day period for high school athletes across the country. News4JAX is publishing the names and schools of those athletes who have been submitted by their schools.

This is the second signing period of the 2022-23 school year. Know an athlete who signed and don’t see them listed? There’s a good chance they signed in the early period last November. You can check that list here. Schools who had athletes sign in the early period are linked below. This list will be updated throughout the day.

Class of 2023 athletes signing national letters of intent

Atlantic Coast

Morgan Stephens, volleyball, University of West Georgia.

Eric Perry, cross country/track, Berry College; Josh Lindblom, cross country/track, UNC Charlotte; Libby Williams, cross country/track, Bryant University.

Bishop Kenny

Emma Gredenhag, girls tennis, St. Michaels College; Evan Larson, boys swimming, Rollins College; Jack Newman, baseball, UNF.

Dowl Bowen, boys swimming, Queens University of Charlotte; Basar Butun, boys swimming, New York University; Victor Derani, boys lacrosse, New York University; John Allen Ginder, boys lacrosse, College of Wooster; Jake Hogan, boys lacrosse (also football), Trinity College; Rachel Lundy, girls swimming, Trinity College; Sabrina Lyn, girls swimming, Louisiana State University; Ella Mickler, girls cross country/track, Florida State University; Sophia Petrucelli, girls cross country/track, Washington and Lee University; Spencer Surface, boys lacrosse, Washington and Lee University; Sophia Quirk, girls crew, San Diego State University; Kevin Wolfe, boys lacrosse, Florida Institute of Technology.

Episcopal

Sophia Bailey, girls lacrosse, Colorado Mesa University; Reese Edwards, beach volleyball, Florida Atlantic University; Aubrey Finn, girls swimming, University of South Carolina; Bradlie Hicks, girls rowing, University of Louisville; Ella Parker, girls lacrosse, Coastal Carolina University; Ralphie Weakland, boys swimming, Drexel University.

First Coast

Wisdom Colbert, Howard University; Nia Fisher, softball, St. Petersburg College.

Juan Bruce, boys basketball, University of Southern Maine; Brianna Campos, girls soccer, Florida Memorial University; Davyn Dreibelbis, girls cross country/track, Lynn University; Aiden Locantora, boys cross country/track, Jacksonville University; Sawyer Reynolds, girls soccer, Stetson; Jadyn Rogers, softball, Barry; Traci Schrock, beach volleyball, UNC Wilmington; Dacie Waterson, softball, Jacksonville University; Iman Wright, volleyball, Bowie State University.

Jackson

Zariyah Stripling, softball, Allen University.

Mandarin

Alani Salas-Garcia, volleyball, Penn State Behrend; Adrienne Trerotola, girls soccer, Citadel; Mia Watson, volleyball, Citadel.

Ivey Gunn, girls weightlifting, Mars Hill; Fantasia James, girls basketball, Florida International; Mariyah Sanchez, softball, Mercer; Kaylah Turner, girls basketball, Alabama A&M.

Orange Park

Emma Allen, cheerleading, Iowa Western; Kaden Danninger, boys swimming, Masters University.

Eric Anderson, baseball, Spring Hill College; Olivia Bestic, girls soccer, Davidson; Brock Blais, boys golf, UTSA; Carson Brewer, boys golf, Florida State University; Amelia Coker, girls track and field, Kennesaw State; Oliivia Copeland, girls swimming, West Florida; Grant Doherty, boys cross country, UNF; JP English, boys golf, Valdosta State; Danny Erickson, boys golf, UNF; Henry Gainer, boys track and field, Clemson; Stefan Ink, boys golf, UNF; Maddox Johnson, boys lacrosse, Denver; Ava LaManna, girls lacrosse, Radford; Nathan Lebowitz, boys track and field, Yale; Jack Lopes, boys soccer, Coast Guard Academy; Ruby Lynch, girls lacrosse, Jacksonville University; Kate Milke, softball, Florida Southern; Cole Mitchell, baseball, Berry College; Ava-Grace Redick, beach volleyball, College of Charleston; Mark Romano, boys soccer, UNF; Jessica Shattles, volleyball, New Hampshire; Rohan Singh, boys golf, Mercer; Andres Villasana, boys soccer, Coast Guard Academy; Anna Taraboletti, girls lacrosse, Vanderbilt; Emma Toole, girls lacrosse, Anderson; Sarah Wicker, softball, Wellesley College; Annie Wohlgemuth, girls swimming, University of Georgia.

Riverside

Lyric Hall, girls rowing/crew, Jacksonville University.

Alan Basic, boys lacrosse, Webber International University; Jarianis Perez, volleyball, Albany State University; Ryann Prince, volleyball, Lake Sumter State College; Chasee Townsend, softball, Columbia College; Zella Wilson, softball, East Georgia State College

Stanton

Alaina Castanegra, volleyball, Warren Wilson College; Mehdi Elafouir, boys swimming, Florida State University; Madison Mina, volleyball, Milwaukee School of Engineering; Andrew Stancin, baseball, College of Central Florida.

Wolfson

Mo Alamo, baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University; Joseph Rainbolt, baseball, Johns Hopkins University; Alijah Robinson, baseball, Clark Atlanta University; Kaili Wery, girls lacrosse, William Jewell College.

Yulee

Grace King, volleyball, Lake Sumter State College.