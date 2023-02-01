National signing day ‘23: Area football athletes make signing day decisions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National signing day has arrived for numerous high school football players in the area. Wednesday marks the start national signing day, a time where athletes can sign their national letters of intent with colleges.

Take a look at the list below and there’s a good chance you’ll find a familiar name here. For area non-football signings, find those athletes here. Looking for a name and you don’t see it? Check out the list of early signings from last December. Schools who had players sign in the early period are linked below. This list will be updated throughout the

Class of 2023 football players signing national letters of intent

Atlantic Coast

OL Marcello Coleman, Presbyterian; DL/LB Shaku Sangarie, Drake University.

Baldwin

QB/DB Nasir Tillman, Webber International.

DL Shane Armstrong, Highland Community College; LB Davis Houk, Keiser University; OL/DL Marcos Ramos, River City Prep; DL Arion Stith, Pitt State.

WR/DB Jackson Burnett, Army West Point.

LB Jeb Allen, Amherst College; OL John Antolik, Bates College; FB Jake Hogan, Trinity College (also lacrosse); DB Kavon Miller, Princeton University; DB Kemani Wilson, Drake University; OL James Zebroski, Washington University in St. Louis.

First Coast

ATH Anthony Bivines, Howard University; LB Miles Smith, Alabama State.

K Austin Allred, River City Prep; WR Darion Domineck, Blinn Community College; ATH Jhace Edwards, Albany State University; OL/DL Luke Gann, River City Prep; WR Brody Glickman, Jacksonville Athletic Academy; ATH Musthafa Marshall, River City Prep; LB/RB Jhoel Robinson, Stetson University; LB Walker Whiddon, Webber International University; LB Tyler Williams, Jacksonville Athletic Academy; OL Michael Zeray, Blinn Community College.

DB JoJo Battles, University of Fort Lauderdale; DB Ronald Bullard, Campbell; TE Christian Childers, St. Thomas University; ATH CJ Davis, Campbell; DE Matteo Davis, Albany State; LB Eli Durden, Stetson; LB Jamai Joseph, Lane College; DL Kalib Moore, Methodist; OL Joel Robinson, University of Fort Lauderdale; WR Chris Washington, University of Fort Lauderdale; DE Amari Wilson, Campbell.

Interlachen

ATH Reggie Allen Jr., Western Kentucky.

Jackson

ATH Seth Brooks, Clark Atlanta University; DL Tyler Fann, Clark Atlanta University; WR Terrance Holland, Lane College; OL/DL Jeremiah Lovely, Gannon University.

Keystone Heights

RB/TE Bryar Schenck, River City Prep.

Mandarin

TE Dalton Anderson, River City Prep; LB Carmello Murphy, Clark Atlanta University; S Michael Wyche, Clark Atlanta University.

WR Taylor Bradshaw, Georgia Southern.

WR Nolan Chambers, Butler Community College; WR Brian Green, University of Florida (preferred walk-on); ATH Dacarris Jacobs, Methodist University.

Palatka

DB Chavaris Dumas, Western Kentucky.

Parker

ATH Charron Dorsey Jr., Ferris State University; LB Lashun Mays, Tuskegee University; RB Darrell Sawyer, Warner University; RB Jamari Williams, Lane College.

Pierce County

K Jonah Allen, Valdosta State; ATH DJ Bell, Washburn; DB Jimarion Guyton, Independence Community College; QB/WR JaQuez White, Washburn.

Ponte Vedra

LS Xavier Agatep, US Merchant Marine Academy; TE Billy Boss, Utica University; DL/LB Kingston Kamal, Southwest Missouri State; LB Trooper Price, Colgate; WR Wyatt Rogers, Stetson; DL/LB Layne Swafford, University of Florida (preferred walk-on).

DB Marcel Bowes, Tusculum University.

Ribault

OL Gary Nath, Warner University; WR/DB Kevin Stokes, Savannah State

Riverside

DE/TE Omar Hayes, Clark Atlanta University; DB Ethan Tookes, Alabama State University; DL De’Avary Weeks, Albany State.

DE/LB Sayvion Blount, St. Thomas University; TE/DL Evan McKinnon, Butler University; OL Purnell Richardson, Butler University.

S Daylyn Diston, East Carolina; RB Auntrell Ross, Keiser University.

Westside

DB/WR Marcus Samuels, Benedict College.

WR Gabriel Garmon, Tuskegee University; ATH Tavales Thomas, Valdosta State.

QB Chris Turner, Valdosta State; TE Jye Thompson, Valdosta State.