News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Creekside moves up as district tournament week winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 1 games.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, previous, school, record, classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (15-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Beachside, Bishop Moore, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps had just one game since our last check in, an 8-0 romp over Atlantic Coast in the District 1-7A tournament. Now, it’s the big one. The 1-7A title game on Thursday night against Creekside. The Knights bounced the Bears in the second round of the state playoffs last year (3-2), a seismic upset that denied Bartram a shot at a threepeat. There was some bad blood between those teams in the aftermath. The Knights went on to win the 7A state title. Bartram hasn’t allowed a goal in the span of nine games.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (15-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Bolles, Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Fletcher, Lincoln, Nease, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, St. Joseph, Viera, Venice.

Glance: The Spartans are No. 2 in the nation by MaxPreps, moving up a spot since last week. St. Johns beat St. Joseph 8-0 in the District 3-2A tournament. They’ll face University Christian on Thursday night for a title that they should win easily.

3. (3) Ponte Vedra (15-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kennny, Bolles, Creekside, Fleming Island (twice), Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease (twice), Providence, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks jumped to No. 6 in the country, according to MaxPreps. It celebrated that by beating Nease (2-0) and then Fleming Island (3-0) to win the District 3-6A tournament. Next stop: the playoffs for Ponte Vedra.

4. (6) Creekside (10-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island, Lake Mary, Mandarin (twice), Nease, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Knights handled business in the District 1-7A tournament with a 7-1 win over Mandarin. Next up, it’s a crack at national No. 1 Bartram Trail, the first meeting between the two rivals since the second round of the playoffs last season. Can Creekside solve a wall of a Bartram defense?

5. (4) Fleming Island (10-4-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Seabreeze, Stanton.

Glance: The Golden Eagles make a jump this week after stretching their winning streak to three games, highlighted by a 3-0 win over Fletcher. Gianna Gardner and the Golden Eagles are back in action on Friday in the District 3-6A semifinals against the Senators.

6. (5) Fletcher (11-6-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Doral Academy, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin (twice), Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Senators dropped back-to-back games to Fleming Island, including in the District 3-6A semifinals. The defending 6A state champs will still head to the state playoffs when brackets are announced. I kept Fletcher in this Super 6 over a district champ in Tocoi Creek.

Others

Atlantic Coast (10-6-2, Class 7A); Beachside (9-4-2, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (10-6-2, Class 4A); Bolles (12-6-3, Class 3A); Clay (10-4, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (9-4-1, Class 4A); Flagler Palm Coast (14-5-3, Class 7A); Mandarin (11-5-2, Class 6A); Menendez (7-8, Class 5A); Nease (11-5-2, Class 6A); Oakleaf (5-5-3, Class 6A); Orange Park (14-3, Class 5A); Providence (8-5-3, Class 3A); St. Augustine (10-5-2, Class 5A); St. Joseph (7-7-2, Class 2A); Stanton (7-7-2, Class 4A); Tocoi Creek (9-7-1, Class 4A).