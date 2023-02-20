Jaguars make girls flag football front and center as season looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flag football took over TIAA Bank Field on Monday.

It is a growing sport in Florida and the Jaguars want to help see it grow even more.

Ivory Kearse who plays for St. Augustine High said, “it is great how they support girls football too, not just boys.”

The Jaguars hosted hundreds of girls flag football players on Sunday and Monday

On Sunday, the Jaguars had their first showcase giving players a chance to work out in front of college and pro scouts. Monday, the action went to TIAA Bank Field for a preseason classic.

Players from all of the teams were extremely excited.

“I think we are really excited,” Fletcher’s Jasmine Cross said. “We have a really young group of girls and we are all friends and I think we are all just excited to have fun.”

Alayla Terry from St. Augustine said: “I’m very excited. I just ended basketball season and I’ve been ready to play flag football and just have a good time out here at the Jaguars stadium. It is so amazing to play on an NFL field and they gave us all that stuff. It is very supportive and helps us.”

Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke made time to talk with the flag football teams before they hit the field.

The Jaguars hope to be able to continue to build off the success of this year’s events. They have their eyes set on breaking an attendance record for the flag football showcase in the future.