Co-DC Patrick Toney jumping to NFL & a look at Florida’s top defensive targets for 2024

Patrick Toney is leaving Florida for the NFL after one season.

Hey, Gators fans.

The coaching carousel has been spinning...

🌵 Toney joining NFL staff in Arizona, Armstrong set to take his role

Coach Billy Napier confirmed co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney will be taking a position with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, CBS Sports reports.

According to ESPN, Alabama linebackers coach Austin Armstrong has accepted Toney’s former job with the Gators. This makes Armstrong, 29, the youngest DC among Power Five teams, CBS Sports says.

ESPN also reports tight ends coach William Peagler is also leaving to join the Cardinals staff.

Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond will now coach the entire secondary, according to Swamp 247. He had split duties with Toney, who coached safeties.

In an episode of Gators Breakdown, host David Waters reacts to the news about Toney leaving and Armstrong joining the Gators.

The Athletic also reports that receivers coach Keary Colbert is taking a job on the Denver Broncos staff.

In the latest podcast episode, David discusses the departure of Colbert.

🏈 Florida eyes defensive targets for 2024 class

The Gators are off to a great start to the recruiting class of 2024.

Four recruits have already pledged to the orange and blue, and there are plenty of interested prospects to make this Napier’s best class yet.

In another episode of Gators Breakdown, David is joined by Will Miles, with Read and Reaction, to break down the top targets on the defensive side of the ball.

🐊 9 Gators taking part in NFL combine

Nine Gators will take part in the NFL combine starting this week.

They include safety Trey Dean III, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, linebacker Ventrell Miller, quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, safety Rashad Torrence II, and linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.

The combine runs this Thursday through Sunday, with coverage on NFL Network.

🏀 Florida men’s hoops records 2 losses

The Florida men’s basketball team lost both of its games last week as the end of the season nears.

Last Wednesday, Kentucky beat Florida 82-74 for its third straight victory. And this past Saturday, Vanderbilt beat the Gators 88-72 to sweep the season series.

“Vandy is playing really well offensively. They’ve been playing really well offensively since the beginning of conference play. They’re one of the only teams all year that we haven’t been able to keep off the three-point line. That continued to be an issue for us today, didn’t do a good enough job there. We put ourselves in a tough spot but continued to dig, though. Thought our guys battled really hard in the second half,” coach Todd Golden said after Saturday’s loss.

GAME RECAPS: Kentucky wins 3rd straight over Florida | Vanderbilt has 6 in double figures, beats Florida

The Gators’ final two regular season games of the season are this week. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Florida (14-15, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) and Georgia will tip off in Athens. Then, at 6 p.m. Saturday, the Gators and LSU will tip off in Gainesville.

