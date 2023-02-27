News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Bartram Trail still No. 1; Bolles moves in to rankings

The News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings will be published Mondays in the regular season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Monday through the end of the regular season with the exception of March 13. Records are through Feb. 26 games.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (3-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Hagerty, Nease, St. Augustine.

Glance: The winning streak was halted at 16 games after abn 18-8 loss to Delray Beach American Heritage. The Bears also beat St. Augustine handily (17-7). Up next are Tocoi Creek (Tuesday), Oak Hall (Wednesday) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Saturday).

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (3-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Hagerty, Lake Mary, Oak Hall.

Glance: The Sharks faced some of the best programs in the state all in the same week. They lost to Delray Beach American Heritage (18-4) and Vero Beach (6-5). And they thumped Lake Mary (16-8). They’ve got No. 3 Episcopal on Wednesday and then St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.

3. (3) Episcopal (4-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Fletcher, Pensacola Catholic.

Glance: Great early season test for the Eagles with a clash against 2A state runner-up Vero Beach last Saturday. Episcopal fell in a 13-11 game, but an excellent showing. Tough week ahead, too. Creekside (Tuesday) and Ponte Vedra (Wednesday). Then it’s Charlotte-Latin, a program that went 18-4 last year, on Friday and Providence Day on Saturday.

4. (4) St. Augustine (6-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Fleming Island, Menendez, Oak Hall.

Glance: A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, the Yellow Jackets handled Oak Hall (21-9) and lost to No. 1 Bartram Trail (17-7). Up next are Ocala Forest (Monday), Creekside (Wednesday) and Nease (Friday).

5. (5) Creekside (3-0, Class 2A)

Notable win: Fletcher.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6, a 20-0 romp over Beachside. There’s a big test in Episcopal on Tuesday, followed by St. Augustine (Wednesday) and Ocala Forest (Friday).

6. (NR) Bolles (5-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Gulf Breeze, Tocoi Creek, Windermere

Glance: Solid start for the Bulldogs, whose only loss was a 10-7 game to a solid West Orange. Two big ones this week, with Fleming Island (Tuesday) and Flagler Palm Coast (Thursday) up next.

Dropped out

Wolfson (3-1, Class 1A).

Others

Atlantic Coast (3-0, Class 2A); Fleming Island (1-1, Class 2A); Fletcher (3-2, Class 1A); Mandarin (2-1, Class 2A); Nease (1-2, Class 2A); Wolfson (3-1, Class 1A).