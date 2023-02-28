News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6: Bolles moves up, Episcopal moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6 will be published Tuesday through the end of the regular season with the exception of March 14. Records are through Feb. 27 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (3-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Nease, St. Edward’s.

Glance: A 2-0 week for the Sharks. They beat Fleming Island (16-3) and then topped a very good St. Edward’s team 10-8. I got several questions, both in email and on social media, about the decision to put a one-loss Ponte Vedra team above an unbeaten Creekside last week. And that’s certainly a valid question. The reason — the Sharks have been wicked tough against area teams. The Sharks lost to three local teams in their first year in 2009. Since then, they’ve lost two local games. The schedule that Ponte Vedra plays is a national beast. Very similar to what the Ponte Vedra volleyball team has accomplished the last four years. There may be losses, but losses are not created equal.

2. (3) Bolles (5-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Cardinal Mooney, Gulf Breeze, Nease, Pope.

Glance: The Bulldogs have been on a tear. They beat Nease (22-17), Pope (Ga.), 22-10 and Gulf Breeze (22-3) since our last Super 6. The best of those wins was the rout of previously unbeaten Gulf Breeze. Bolles hosts Providence on Tuesday.

3. (2) Creekside (4-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Fletcher, Providence, Starr’s Mill (Ga.).

Glance: A solid week for the Knights, who went 2-1 since our last Super 6. They edged Starr’s Mill (7-6) and outlasted Providence (14-11). The loss was to a very good Ocala Forest (10-6). Creekside has Buchholz up next on Tuesday and then visit unbeaten Oak Hall on Friday.

4. (NR) Episcopal (4-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Ocala Forest, Richmond Hill.

Glance: The Eagles have won four straight, including a high quality W over Forest (8-7). Episcopal has two tough ones on deck this week (Fleming Island on Wednesday and Savannah Christian on Friday).

5. (6) Bartram Trail (2-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Fleming Island.

Glance: The Bears went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a 7-4 loss to Starr’s Mill and a 12-2 rout of Gainesville Buchholz. A 5-0 Gainesville Oak Hall visits on Wednesday, followed by Allatoona (Ga.,) and Cardinal Mooney on Friday. Good week of challenges for the Bears.

6. (4) Providence (4-2, Class 1A)

Notable win: Episcopal.

Glance: A 1-2 mark since our last Super 6, with an 11-10 loss to Fleming Island and 14-11 to Creekside, with a 15-6 win over Chiles squeezed in. Tough one at No. 2 Bolles on Tuesday, followed by Atlantic Coast at home on Thursday.

Dropped out

Nease (2-3, Class 2A).

Others

Flagler Palm Coast (3-1, Class 2A); Fleming Island (2-4, Class 2A); Menendez (2-2, Class 1A); Nease (2-3, Class 2A); St. Augustine (3-1, Class 2A).