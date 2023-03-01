Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators 2023 Spring Football Preview

The Florida Gators get back on the field for the first time in 2023 as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season.

The Florida Gators football team began their second spring practice under head coach Billy Napier this week. With new players and coaching staff, there are many storylines and position battles to watch this spring.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Read and Reaction’s Will Miles and Nick Knudsen to preview spring football.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher