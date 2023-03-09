News4JAX Super 6 softball: Ponte Vedra makes jump; Baker County moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season with the exception of March 16. Results are through March 8 games.

News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings

Rank School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Baldwin (6-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Fleming Island, Fort White, Hilliard, Palatka.

Glance: The area’s top team had a perfect week. Baldwin edged Mandarin 9-6 in nine innings, clubbed Fleming Island 12-2 and then beat Hilliard 6-1. They’ve got Sandalwood on Thursday before heading into Spring Break.

2. (2) Episcopal (6-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Paxon, West Orange.

Glance: Quality week for the Eagles. They went 2-1 in tournament play, beating Apopka (16-6) and West Orange (4-1). They lost to an always challenging Montverde. All-News4JAX first-team selection Grace Jones (.630, 3 HR, 9 RBI) is going to be in the conversation for the area’s top player year. She’s 5-1 and has a 0.76 ERA in the pitcher’s circle. Episcopal visits Fernandina Beach on Monday and hosts Clay on Tuesday.

3. (6) Ponte Vedra (6-0-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: First Coast, Fletcher, Ridgeview.

Glance: Two wins since our last update, with a 4-2 victory over Palatka and a 10-3 win over Fletcher. Their Wednesday game against Bishop Kenny ended in a tie. Sarah Wicker (.412, 5 RBI), Kate Mikle (.412) and Caiden Oliva (.400), have led the Sharks at the plate. They close out the week and head into Spring Break after a Friday game against Menendez.

4. (4) Providence (4-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Oakleaf, Spruce Creek.

Glance: A 1-0 mark since our last Super 6 for the Stallions, who handled Trinity Christian 5-1. Zoe Yaeger (.500, 4 RBI) belted her third homer of the season in that one. The Stallions are off until March 21.

5. (5) University Christian (3-0, Class 2A)

Notable win: Bartram Trail, Middleburg.

Glance: Two-time All-News4JAX selection Sophia Kardatzke continues to punish opponents. She’s averaging a homer a game, has yet to get out in six at bats and has driven in 10. Emma Reynolds (.556) and Macie Bourgholtzer (.500) are doing very well at the plate, too. UC drilled Bartram Trail 12-2 in the only game since our last Super 6. The Christians are off until returning to play on March 24.

T6. (NR) Baker County (5-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Keystone Heights, West Nassau

Glance: The Wildcats make their move into the Super 6 after beating previous No. 3 West Nassau 5-3 last week. They’ve lost just once, a 3-1 game to No. 1 Baldwin.

T6. (3) West Nassau (4-1, Class 3A

Notable wins: Fernandina Beach, Providence, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Warriors dropped a game since our last Super 6, a 5-3 contest to Baker County. They’ve rebounded with three straight wins — Ridgeview (5-0), First Coast (11-3) and previously unbeaten Fernandina Beach (4-1). They host Trinity Christian on Thursday and Hilliard on Tuesday.

Others

Bartram Trail (2-2, Class 7A); Clay (7-2, Class 5A); Creekside (5-3, Class 7A); Fernandina Beach (5-1, Class 3A); Fort White (4-2, Class 1A); Hilliard (3-2, Class 1A); Matanzas (5-1, Class 5A); Middleburg (4-2, Class 5A); Oakleaf (1-4, Class 6A); Paxon (5-2, Class 4A); Ridgeview (3-3, Class 5A).