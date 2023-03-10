Heading to The Players on Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Will Zalatoris plays a third shot on the 18th hole during the first round of THE Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship heads to cut day with a surprising leader on one of the most challenging courses on the PGA Tour. If you’re going to The Players, here’s a quick list of need-to-knows for Friday’s second round.

The parking and tickets

Parking passes are sold out for Friday. They are still available on the verified resale market. As of Thursday afternoon, the lowest parking was $72. Tickets are available for purchase. Cost is $108 for a Stadium pass. Those with a ticket are able to bring in up to two youth, ages 15 and under, to the event free.

Pro tip on parking

Shuttle. Shuttle. Shuttle. For those who live in and around Nocatee, a free shuttle service is open on Friday. Fans can park for free at Palm Valley Academy (700 Bobcat Lane), Valley Ridge Academy (105 Greenleaf Drive) and Pine Island Academy (805 Pine Island Rd) and then take a shuttle to TPC Sawgrass. It will drop fans off in front of the Nicklaus entrance. With parking sold out, it’s an easy option for fans looking to get to the tournament and save.

What happens Friday?

This is a big round from a competition standpoint. After the final round, only the top 65 golfers (plus ties) will advance to the weekend and have a shot at the money.

Who’s in the lead?

American golfers are sitting 1-2 entering the second round. Chad Ramey had a blistering first round at TPC Sawgrass, carding an 8-under 64. He leads Collin Morikawa by a stroke. The opening round was suspended due to darkness, with 21 golfers still left to complete their first round. For Friday’s tee times, see those here.

Any local golfers in the mix?

There are 20 golfers who have ties to the News4JAX coverage region, with the bulk of those (12) hailing in the St. Simon’s and Sea Island, Ga. community. The best round among local golfers was the 5-under 67 by St. Simon’s Island, Ga. resident Ben Griffin. He’s tied for third. See how all the local golfers did.

What else should I know?

Check the forecast and plan accordingly. The weather forecast calls for chances of rain at 30% at 1 p.m. Friday and increasing throughout the day.