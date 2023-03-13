64º

Jaguars’ Jawaan Taylor signs 4-year, $80M deal with Chiefs: reports

Jamal St. Cyr, Sports Anchor

File photo: Jawaan Taylor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor is reportedly signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday the 1st day of the NFL negotiating period, Taylor laded a monster deal. According to reports Taylor inked a four-year contract worth $80 million, including $60 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars drafted Taylor in the second round of the 2019 draft. Taylor has been a mainstay on the Jaguars offensive line ever since.

The expectation is that Taylor will move to left tackle in Kansas City.

The Jaguars hoped to retain Taylor but will not look to replace him with Walker Little. The Jaguars could also look to add more talent to the offensive line group in the NFL draft in April.

