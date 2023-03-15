52º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Arden Key signing with Jaguars’ divisional rival Titans: report

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Tags: Jaguars, free agency, football, Arden Key, Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key (49) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Chris Carlson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pass rusher Arden Key, who provided a veteran voice in the Jaguars locker room, has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

That’s more than the Jaguars would have wanted to pay for a part-time pass rusher, but now they will see him twice a year in the AFC South.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the deal.

Key totaled 4.5 sacks for the Jaguars in his only season with the team. He chose the Jaguars over the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 free agency period.

The Jaguars could look to replace Key in the draft or with another veteran in free agency. So far, they have not agreed to terms with any outside free agents, only resigning some of their own players including safety Andrew Wingard, quarterback C.J. Beathard and running back JaMycal Hasty. They also used the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cole joined News4Jax full-time in January 2017, but he has been a part of the team since he began filling in as a sports anchor in 2005.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram