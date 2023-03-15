Arden Key signing with Jaguars’ divisional rival Titans: report

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key (49) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pass rusher Arden Key, who provided a veteran voice in the Jaguars locker room, has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

That’s more than the Jaguars would have wanted to pay for a part-time pass rusher, but now they will see him twice a year in the AFC South.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the deal.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with DL Arden Key on a three-year, $21 million deal with a max value of $24 million that includes $13 million fully guaranteed at signing, source says. After 4.5 sacks with the #Jaguars last season, Key cashes in.

Key totaled 4.5 sacks for the Jaguars in his only season with the team. He chose the Jaguars over the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 free agency period.

Arden Key doesn’t win with his first move, but the counter snatch helps him beat the OL. Key runs the hoop & splits the sack with Fatukasi #passrush #jaguars pic.twitter.com/1OmxP2NZJ7 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) December 18, 2022

The Jaguars could look to replace Key in the draft or with another veteran in free agency. So far, they have not agreed to terms with any outside free agents, only resigning some of their own players including safety Andrew Wingard, quarterback C.J. Beathard and running back JaMycal Hasty. They also used the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram.