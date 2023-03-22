Bartram Trail sweep: Grace Ivey wins Miss Soccer, Jen Rodriguez named coach of the year

Bartram Trail midfielder Grace Ivey, left, and Jennifer Rodriguez were named Miss Soccer and the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year, respectively, on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram Trail made it a perfect day in the girls soccer awards.

Midfielder Grace Ivey was voted the state’s Miss Soccer winner, while Jennifer Rodriguez was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year on Wednesday morning.

Those two helped lead the Bears to the Class 7A state championship with a 3-0 win over Boca Raton, a win that capped an unbeaten season (21-0-2). Bartram Trail finished as the No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps and the United Soccer Coaches.

Ivey, who was the All-News4JAX player of the year as a sophomore, scored 19 goals and added 35 assists in her final season. She has signed with Texas A&M. She finished with 118 points in statewide balloting, well in front of runner-up and 6A player of the year Meredith Pugh of Gulf Breeze (79). St. Johns Country Day star Lauryn Mateo, the 2A player of the year, finished fourth in the voting for Miss Soccer. Class 3A player of the year and Bolles star Annalise Cannada was sixth.

Rodriguez earned 124 points in voting, beating out Lakeland Christian’s Jason Streets (2A coach of the year) who finished with 92 points. Streets led the Vikings to a 2-1 win over St. Johns Country Day in the state championship, a win that ended an 11-year title streak of the Spartans. Rodriguez also won the top coach award in 2020.

The sweep of statewide awards marks the second consecutive season that’s happened. Creekside defender Brenna Robinson and Knights coach Joe Soto both won the awards last year after winning the Class 7A crown. It also marks the fourth straight year a local coach has won that honor. In addition to Rodriguez (2020) and Soto, Ponte Vedra’s Dave Silverberg won the award in 2021.