Jaguars add RB D’Ernest Johnson, 2 others in free agency, reports

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) carries against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-14. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars added to their roster on Wednesday with a slew of value free agent signings.

Jacksonville added running back D’Ernest Johnson, and a pair of defensive linemen in Henry Mondeaux and Michael Dogbe, according to multiple reports. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported the Dogbe signing; KPRC’s Arron Wilson reported the Mondeaux signing and ESPN reported Johnson’s signing.

The moves fill several needs, and very likely, at bargain rates because of Jacksonville’s tight salary cap situation. Johnson (5-10, 208 pounds) could conceivably fill the big back role behind starter Travis Etienne. His best season came in 2021 with the Browns when he rushed for 534 yards and three touchdowns. He had just four carries last year. Johnson is entering his fifth season in the NFL.

Mondeaux (6-4, 280 pounds) adds defensive line depth. He spent his first two seasons in the league with the Steelers and then last season with the Giants. Mondeaux has 37 career tackles and two sacks.

Dogbe (6-3, 295 pounds) is a depth piece at defensive end. He spent his first four seasons in the league with the Cardinals and had 61 tackles and two sacks in that span.

Those players are the first outside free agents who have agreed to terms with the Jaguars. The team previously re-signed Andrew Wingard, Tre Herndon, Adam Gotsis and Tevaughn Campbell. Jacksonville entered the offseason significantly over the salary cap and hasn’t been a buyer in the market thus far. The team has lost numerous players in free agency, most notably right tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive lineman Arden Key.