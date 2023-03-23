Gators Breakdown: Familiarity will pay off for Florida Gators secondary | Javion Toombs conversation

There's experience at the top of the DB room, but a lot of youth behind the starters at defensive back.

Despite the Florida Gators losing defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, the system has not changed since the hiring of Austin Armstrong. This familiarity within the system is paying off for the secondary, according to defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Join David Waters and Will Miles as Corey Raymond and safety Miguell Mitchell explain what’s happening in the defensive secondary this spring. Also, Dave and Will discuss the role of a walk-on with safety Javion Toombs.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher