News4JAX Super 6 flag football: Fleming Island, Stanton, Bradford remain dominant in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings will be published each Wednesday through the regular season. Records are through March 28.

News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Fleming Island (5-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, New Smyrna Beach, Ridgeview, White.

Glance: A better question weekly for the Golden Eagles is will they even allow a point during the regular season? They starched Oakleaf (41-0) in the one game since our last Super 6 and have now thumped teams by a combined mark of 152-0. Their most challenging game left is the finale against Clay on April 11. Mykayla Maddox tossed four touchdowns against Oakleaf and has 16 touchdown passes and another 576 yards and 10 TDs on the ground. Devyn Dudones and London Jenkins have combined for six of Fleming’s 12 interceptions.

2. (2) Stanton (7-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Mandarin.

Glance: The Blue Devils smushed Atlantic Coast (33-7) last week and then had a Tuesday game against Parker wiped out by weather. Small victory for the Stingrays, who became the first team to score on Stanton this season (219-7). Gateway Conference supremacy will be established over the next week. Stanton visits White on Thursday and then hosts Paxon on Tuesday.

3. (3) Bradford (8-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Suwannee.

Glance: One quality W since our last Super 6, a 52-0 pummeling of previously unbeaten Keystone Heights. A test awaits on Thursday against 6-3 Florida High. Freshman QB Arnayshia Griffin has passed for 1,478 yards and 19 TDs and rushed for 516 yards and six scores. On defense, Griffin now has 11 of Bradford’s 27 interceptions. Nichelle Brown has a team-best 688 rushing yards and 11 TDs. Video game numbers for the Bradford machine.

4. (4) White (7-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Mandarin, Middleburg.

Glance: The Commanders posted a 19-7 win over a tough Middleburg team since our last Super 6. They’ve got a major Gateway clash against No. 2 Stanton on Thursday night. QB Endia Maxwell is closing in on 1,000 yards passing (916). Tremesha Harris has six touchdown catches. She and Brianna Henderson have combined for half of White’s 12 interceptions.

5. (5) Paxon (7-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: None.

Glance: The Golden Eagles edged previously unbeaten Raines (14-12) and hammered Ribault (32-6) since our last Super 6. Their biggest test of the season comes Thursday against Middleburg. The Broncos are struggling record-wise but they’re a big step up in competition for Paxon. Look for a tight game between those teams. Ansley Hicks has been a nightmare for defenses this season. She’s tossed 27 touchdown passes and has six more on the ground. Jordan Thompson and Reese Holman have combined to catch 13 of those TDs.

6. (6) Ridgeview (3-1, Class 1A)

Notable win: Florida Deaf.

Glance: The Panthers haven’t played since our last Super 6, but they’ve got a big, big test on Wednesday against rival and unbeaten Clay. The Blue Devils have beaten teams by the combined score of 70-7. The back side of the schedule is difficult, with games against Middleburg, Paxon and White on the menu.

Others

Clay (3-0, Class 1A); Fernandina Beach (4-1, Class 1A); Fletcher (5-2, Class 2A); Florida Deaf (5-1, Class 1A); Jackson (4-2, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (5-1, Class 1A); Mandarin (3-5, Class 2A); Middleburg (2-4, Class 1A); Raines (2-1, Class 1A); St. Augustine (4-0, Class 1A); Sandalwood (3-2, Class 2A); Suwannee (5-2, Class 1A).