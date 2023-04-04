Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp launch 2023 home games with local celebrity first pitch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Triple-A ball is back in the River City as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare for their home opener at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Durham Bulls at 121 Financial Ball Park.

It’ll be the biggest home opener celebration since 2019 because a lot of the festivities that were supposed to happen in previous years had to be shuttered because of the pandemic.

The Jumbo Shrimp plan to play 75 home games this season, and to get them started right on their home diamond, News4JAX has been told a local celebrity will throw out the first pitch Tuesday. (We can’t say who, but trust us, you’ll like it.)

Before the first pitch goes out, an opening day street festival begins at 4 p.m. It will feature a rock wall, tailgate games, and a DJ in the streets. Parts of A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard will be closed for a few hours for this event, so make sure you find an alternate route.

“Minor league baseball is a little bit unique in that the talent on the field is one step away from the major leagues, so you’re going to see a first-class, high-quality baseball, but if you’re not necessarily the biggest baseball fan, that’s OK, too, because we’ve got crazy promotions, incredible food,” team owner and CEO Ken Babby said.

The Florida Air National Guard will do a flyover at the home opener, and there will also be a post-game fireworks show. The team will have a fireworks display at a third of its 75 home games this season.

Babby said he’s excited to see what the team puts on the field this summer.

“This is a young team, we’ve been really fortunate to have a wonderful relationship with the Marlins to be their Triple-A affiliate now. A lot of guys on this roster will likely see time in the Big Leagues over the next few years,” Babby said. “So we’re excited about our team and excited about the season ahead.”

Babby said the team has made some updates off the field as well. Since last season, the Jumbo Shrimp renovated both clubhouses with new walls, carpeting, lockers and nameplates.

Also, locker rooms have been added for female coaches -- meeting the requirements of the league’s Triple-A standards.

“That’s really important to our relationship not only with the Marlins but with MLB, being one of the only 120 minor league teams in the country and being Triple-A, to be at that certification level is great,” Babby said.

For fans, the park is 100% cashless for both food and merchandise, only accepting digital payment methods. If you do bring cash to the park, you’ll need to put it into a machine that will spit out a debit card with that amount of value. The goal is to make lines for food and foam fingers that much faster.

But not everything has changed, Babby said.

“(We’ll have) the same good food offerings that you’ve come to love at a very affordable price,” he said.

You can buy tickets for Tuesday’s game, but there is a limited supply left.

The Jumbo Shrimp’s six-game homestand against the Bulls will go until Sunday.

Wednesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the “Good is Everywhere Wednesdays,” VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday: Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

Friday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) presented by Big D Building Center

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red jerseys.

Saturday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:00 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks: Presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage

Sunday, April 9 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, pregame face painting and balloon animals!