News4JAX Super 6 flag football: Gateway champ White moves up to No. 2; Fleming still hasn’t allowed a point

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings will be published each Wednesday through the regular season. Records are through April 18.

News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Fleming Island (10-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, New Smyrna Beach, Ridgeview, White.

Glance: The beat goes on for the area’s most dominant team. Fleming crushed Oakleaf (44-0) in their district tournament opener and face Mandarin next. The Golden Eagles have outscored teams 322-0 this season and appear to be on a collision course with the Class 2A state semifinals again. Mykayla Maddox has thrown 30 touchdown passes and rushed for 18 more.

2. (3) White (15-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Mandarin, Middleburg, Paxon, Sandalwood, Westside.

Glance: The Commanders have won 10 straight, including the Gateway Conference title with a 13-7 slugfest win over Stanton last week. They opened district tournament play with a 26-7 win over Menendez and draw a good Florida Deaf next. QB Endia Maxwell has passed for 2,358 yards and 34 touchdowns. Tremesha Harris has reeled in 21 of those. They make the move to No. 2, nudging Bradford down a spot.

3. (2) Bradford (14-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Florida Deaf, Florida High, Keystone Heights (twice), Middleburg, Suwannee.

Glance: The Tornadoes are cruising along still. They’ve got Suwannee up next in the district tournament, a matchup that was the most challenging of the season. Bradford beat Suwannee 13-12 in early March. They drop a spot due to strength of schedule. Freshman QB Arnayshia Griffin has thrown for 3,006 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. On defense, she has 18 interceptions. Nichelle Brown has a whopping 29 touchdown catches and 12 rushing scores to go along with 11 interceptions on defense.

4. (4) Stanton (13-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Mandarin, Paxon (twice).

Glance: The Blue Devils beat Paxon (6-0) and Wolfson (33-0), and lost to White (13-7) since our last Super 6. Next up is Fernandina Beach on Wednesday night in the district tournament. Then, it’s a likely third collision of the season against Paxon in the district final.

5. (5) Paxon (11-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, Middleburg, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Golden Eagles went 1-1 since our last Super 6, losing to Stanton and then routing Raines (25-6). They’ve got Riverside on Wednesday in the district tournament before a likely showdown against Stanton in the district final.

6. (6) Ridgeview (8-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Clay, Florida Deaf, Middleburg, St. Augustine.

Glance: The Panthers have beaten Middleburg and St., Augustine since a loss to Paxon. They’ve got Clay up next in the district tournament. A win there sets up a likely district final against Super 6 No. 2 White.

Others

Clay (6-3, Class 1A); Fernandina Beach (7-3, Class 1A); Fletcher (8-3, Class 2A); Florida Deaf (7-3, Class 1A);Keystone Heights (7-5, Class 1A); Mandarin (7-8, Class 2A); St. Augustine (5-4, Class 1A); Sandalwood (8-3, Class 2A); Suwannee (8-4, Class 1A).