Gators Breakdown: Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Xzavier Henderson enter transfer portal

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier
Powell-Ryland and Henderson were expected to be contributors for the 2023 Gators (UAA Communications)

Two expected contributors for the 2023 Florida Gators have entered the transfer portal. Edge player Antwaun Powell-Ryland and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson will be looking to continue their careers elsewhere.

David Waters gives his reaction to the news and what’s next at the positions for the Gators.

