Gators Breakdown: Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Xzavier Henderson enter transfer portal

Powell-Ryland and Henderson were expected to be contributors for the 2023 Gators

Two expected contributors for the 2023 Florida Gators have entered the transfer portal. Edge player Antwaun Powell-Ryland and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson will be looking to continue their careers elsewhere.

David Waters gives his reaction to the news and what’s next at the positions for the Gators.

