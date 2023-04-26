Tony Boselli reflects on hall of fame career in letter to Jaguars fans

Former NFL player Tony Boselli poses with his bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One day before the NFL draft, the first selection in Jaguars history penned an inspiring letter to Jacksonville fans and the city. In a video released on social media, Tony Boselli said that “from the moment I was drafted, it was the only place I wanted to be.”

Boselli, picked No. 2 out of Southern Cal in Jacksonville’s expansion season in 1995, went on to play 91 regular season games and six in the playoffs with Jacksonville. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, helping lead the Jaguars to the AFC championship game in just their second season.

He was poised to lead Jacksonville for years and years at left tackle until a shoulder injury derailed his career. Boselli was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year. Boselli’s words are below.

“From the moment I was drafted, it was the only place I wanted to be.”@TonyBoselli | Dear Duval 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/2wsnx416Wp — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 26, 2023

Dear Duval,

The last year has been quite a ride.

From finally getting the gold jacket to the most exciting season of Jaguars football in a long time — you all were with us.

The week in Canton was unbelievable. It still doesn’t feel real. You showed up, like always, and I won’t ever forget that. It’s the greatest honor of my career to represent this team and this town in those halls.

And what about last season?

It wasn’t going the way we wanted. But the way we closed it out changed everything. It reminded us why we love this team.

It’s not just about winning, but man does that feel good, it’s about all of us coming together.

Duval is just different when the Jags are good. You can feel it in the air. You can sense it all over town.

We deserve this. We’ve been through a lot together — more losses than wins for sure.

But right now is a great time to be here.

We have the right guy calling the shots, a roster full of young talent and a quarterback becoming a star right before our eyes.

As I look back at the last year, the word that keeps coming back to me is thankful.

I’m thankful to be part of this franchise.

Thankful for the guys in the locker room who put everything on the line week in and week out.

For the coaches who grind it out and make sure the players are ready for Sunday.

Of course, for the fans who keep the ‘Bank rocking.

But most of all, I’m thankful to be part of Duval.

Because this is home. This is where I raised my family and made lifelong friends. From the moment I was drafted, it was the only place I wanted to be.

Thanks for being you, Duval.