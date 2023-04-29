Seventh round: Jaguars draft Baker County grad Cooper Hodges, 2 others to close draft

Cooper Hodges of the Appalachian State Mountaineers reacts after a field goal in the second quarter during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars put the finishing touches on a massive draft class on Saturday afternoon with two selections on offense and one on defense in the seventh and final round.

Jacksonville selected a local product, Baker County High School graduate and Appalachian State guard Cooper Hodges with its first pick of the seventh round. It added North Carolina defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek one pick later and wrapped up its 13-player draft pool with Houston fullback Derek Parish.

The selection of Hodges is interesting for several reasons.

He plays a position that needs some depth. Hodges has good size (6-4, 305 pounds) and started 51 career games at App State. In high school, Hodges was a Super 24 selection at Baker County and helped the Wildcats power their way to a 13-2 finish and a Class 5A state championship game appearance under coach Jamie Rodgers in 2017. Baker County lost that game to Plantation American Heritage (44-15), but the season was the best in program history.

Hodges is just the fifth player who graduated from a local high school to be drafted by the hometown Jaguars. He joins Rashean Mathis (Englewood), Dee Webb (White), Larry Smith (Charlton County) and Shaquille Quarterman (Oakleaf). Hodges is the first Baker County grad to be drafted.

Vohasek (6-3, 310 pounds) is a four-year player from the Tar Heels who had 17 career tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Parish is an interesting selection. He played linebacker and fullback with Houston, amassing 32.5 career tackles for loss and 16 sacks across five seasons. But he’s going into the NFL as a fullback, a position Jacksonville hasn’t employed on a regular basis.