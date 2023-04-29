Sixth round: Jaguars use two more picks on defensive players, also add WR

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) eludes Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. after a catch during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville continued heavy on the defensive side of the ball, spending two of its three sixth-round picks on defenders on Saturday in the NFL draft.

The Jaguars took Rutgers cornerback Christian Braswell and Pittsburgh safety Erick Hallett II six picks apart in the sixth round. They also added Penn State receiver Parker Washington in that round.

Washington (5-10, 204 pounds) is a smaller player but very fast out of the slot. He was banged up with an ankle injury throughout much of the predraft process. He had 1,920 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 146 catches in his career. Washington went 185th.

Jacksonville’s picks of Braswell (5-11, 185) and Hallett (5-11, 190) add more depth to the secondary. Hallett had 170 career tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He also showed a knack for turnovers, intercepting eight passes in his career. Braswell had three picks in his lone season with Rutgers, adding 37 total tackles. He spent his first four seasons at Temple. Those players were chosen with the No. 202 and 208 picks.