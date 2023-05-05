High school softball ‘23: Glance at the first-round state playoff matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twenty-six local softball teams are heading to the state playoffs. Postseason brackets were released on Friday afternoon and those teams now know how their playof path shapes up.

Two local teams, Baldwin in Region 1-3A and University Christian in Region 1-2A, earned top seeds in their regions. Those teams have both been No. 1 in the News4JAX Super 6 this season. Both also reached the state semifinals last year, with UC falling to Orlando First Academy in the 2A championship game. Defending state champion Middleburg is also back in the mix. The Broncos are a No. 6 seed in Region 1-5A and travel to face Fort Walton Beach. All games are on May 10 and 11.

Regional quarterfinals

May 10, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-4A

(8) Tocoi Creek (9-15) at (1) Wakulla (16-6)

(5) Panama City Beach Arnold (19-6) at (4) Paxon (16-7)

(7) Bishop Kenny (13-12) at (2) Baker County (17-9)

Region 1-3A

(8) North Bay Haven (11-13) at (1) Baldwin (22-4)

(5) West Nassau (15-9) at (4) Marianna (23-2)

(2) Tallahassee Florida High (17-5) at (7) Keystone Heights (9-17)

(6) Fernandina Beach (15-7) at (3) Episcopal (20-4)

Region 1-2A

(8) St. Joseph (8-7) at (1) University Christian (18-2)

(5) St. Johns Country Day (11-4) at (4) Tallahassee North Florida Christian (11-10), 4 p.m.

(7) Bishop Snyder (10-14) at (2) Providence (17-5), 6 p.m.

(6) Peniel Baptist (15-7) at (3) Trinity Christian (6-12)

Regional quarterfinals

May 11, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(5) Flagler Palm Coast (13-4) at (4) Lake Mary (12-13)

(6) Ocala West Port (16-10) at (3) Creekside (19-6)

Region 1-6A

(2) Oviedo Hagerty (17-7) at (7) Oakleaf (10-11)

Region 1-5A

(8) Clay (12-10) at (1) Gulf Breeze (25-0)

(5) Ponte Vedra (17-6) at (4) Ridgeview (17-6)

(7) Columbia (16-7) at (2) Deltona (17-4)

(6) Middleburg (14-10) at (3) Fort Walton Beach (17-7)

Regionals semifinals

May 11, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 3-1A

(1) Branford (22-4) at (4) Fort White (10-9)

(2) Hilliard (12-7) at (3) Aucilla Christian (13-7), 4:30 p.m.