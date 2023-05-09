Gators Breakdown: Up and down views on the 2023 Florida Gators | Recruiting update

There are some differing opinions on the 2023 Gators coming out of spring practice.

As we get out of spring and closer to the summer months, more and more predictions start to make their way out.

David Waters and Will Miles take a look at Vegas odds and the updated ESPN FPI to get a gauge of the 2023 Florida Gators football team. Also, the duo review the latest recruiting news.

