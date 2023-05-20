Ponte Vedra boys win first track and field team state championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a golden night for the Ponte Vedra boys track and field team.

The Sharks used two top-of-the-podium individual finishes and strong showings across numerous other events to win the Class 3A team title on Friday night at UNF. It was the first team title in school history for the Ponte Vedra boys.

Ponte Vedra got an excellent outing from field athlete Nathan Lebowitz, a repeat championship in the discus and a third in the shot put to rack up the points. Teammate Jake Guarnera was state runner-up in the shot put, while Vincent Jackson won an individual crown in the javelin.

Pole vaulter Landen Scott was third in his event. Those four athletes accounted for 40 of Ponte Vedra’s 53 team points. The Sharks beat Belen Jesuit Prep (43) for the team crown. Also winning an individual title was Columbia triple jumper Seth Stockton.

On the girls side, Ponte Vedra’s Isabella Madaffari won a state title in the javelin.

Class 3A

Area finishers in the top five shown

Girls

Javelin: 1. Isabella Madaffari (Ponte Vedra), 116-8.

Discus: 4. Annalee Harbison (Clay), 125-10; 5. Madison Underwood (Middleburg), 123-0.

Triple jump: 2. Mikayla Shavers (Fleming Island), 39-6.5.

400: 4. Thania Barton (St. Augustine), 56.59.

Boys

Area finishers in the top five shown

High jump: T3. T’Vario Willis (Ridgeview), 6-3.5.

Shot put: 2. Jake Guarnera (Ponte Vedra), 58-2.5; 3. Nathan Lebowitz (Ponte Vedra), 56-8.75.

Javelin: 1. Vincent Jackson (Ponte Vedra), 187-0.

Pole vault: 3. Landen Scott (Ponte Vedra), 13-9.25.

Discus: 1. Nathan Lebowitz (Ponte Vedra), 183-10.

Triple jump: 1. Seth Stockton (Columbia), 47-9.

3200 relay: 3. Fleming Island, 7:53.32; 5. Ponte Vedra, 7:59.72.

400: 4. Jalen Cooper (Riverside), 48.53.

800: 4. Roman Mollicone (Fleming Island), 1:56.28.

3200: 2. Graham Myers (Fleming Island), 9:12.4.