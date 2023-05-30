Jaguars get first look at new kicker Brandon McManus

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus (10) works on field goals as Logan Cooke holds during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made a big change at kicker and Tuesday was the first chance to see how that played out.

The Jaguars signed former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and traded Riley Patterson to the Detroit Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the change at kicker was just part of the business of the NFL, but the team liked the option of having a kicker be able to attempt a 55-yard field goal.

“That’s something we got to see with Brandon you know with his pedigree and again his experience,” Pederson said.

McManus is known for having a strong leg. He broke the Broncos franchise record last year with the most field goals of at least 50 yards making 8 out of 13 from that range.

“You know when you look at some of the top kickers around the league when you cross the 50 the 45 and 40, I mean you’re in field goal range,” Pederson said.

Jaguars special team’s coordinator Heath Farwell talked about how he believes the altitude change from Denver to Jacksonville won’t make a difference with McManus.

“The altitude, you know is a big advantage, but I’ve watched this guy ... most of his kicks over his career and he’s had many kicks of 60 plus [yards] away from Mile High,” Farwell said.

Special teams have been a hot topic around the NFL. At the spring owners meetings last week the NFL made a rule change to how kick returns will take place this season. Under new regulations, kick returners can now signal a fair catch anywhere inside their own 25-yard line, resulting in a touchback that starts the offense at the 25.

Farwell said the rule change wasn’t what teams hoped for, but they will adjust.

“Obviously as special team coaches got together it wasn’t exactly what we were looking for. But as the game evolves, we got to evolve right there with it,” Farwell said.

The NFL made this rule change to aid player safety and limit the number of concussion’s happening in the league. Farwell is considerate of the change.

“I think as a coach and former player we don’t want those as well. We want it safe for the players,” Farwell said.

The rule change will make kickoffs different, but Farwell doesn’t think the rule change will slow down the Jaguars return game with the dynamic kick returner Jamal Agnew.

“We got Jamal Agnew, we’re going to want to return so we’re going to try to return as much as we can,” Farwell said.