Local MLB update: JU’s Austin Hays stays hot; Justin Lawrence notches a W

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Justin Lawrence throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday's during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .225 with 27 RBI, 20 runs scored and 3 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 3.55 ERA, 32 Ks in 25.1 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 4-0 with 4.20 ERA, 33 Ks in 30 IP.

P Blair Calvo, Nease, Rockies, Had a quick call up this week and logged an inning in his MLB debut.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-3 with 4.56 ERA, 40 Ks in 47.1 IP. Is on 15-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 4-1 with 32 Ks in 48 IP. Has 2.06 ERA. Lost first game of the season this week.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start continues. Hitting .311 with 6 HR, 23 RBI and 27 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 2-2 with 2.93 ERA, 33 Ks in 30.2 IP, Picked up his second win over the season against the Mets on May 27.

Justin Lawrence, Frisbee 85mph Sweeper. 🥏



21 inches of horizontal break. pic.twitter.com/9OOf7Lc2it — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2023

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .277 with 5 HR, 40 runs scored, 31 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .370 with 6 RBI, 4 runs scored. Solid return from 10-day injured list. Had a 4-RBI game with 3 hits against the Pirates this week.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .227 with 10 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 23 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 2-1 with 16 Ks, 6.15 ERA in 26.1 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .179 with 7 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 5 runs scored, 2 HR. Also logged an inning on the mound in a win over the Pirates.