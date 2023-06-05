Gators Breakdown: First Florida Gators ‘24 official visit weekend produces buzz, but no commits

Gators looking to capitalize on the first big visit weekend for the 2024 class.

The Florida Gators hosted some of their top commits and targets for the class of 2024 over the weekend. While the visits are getting rave reviews, commitments are yet to happen.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters discusses if this is cause for concern or no big deal.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher