First ‘huddle’ for Jaguars fans to share input on stadium renovation plans kicks-off Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will kick off a series of community huddles Monday to rally support and answer questions from fans about the team’s proposed stadium renovations, which the team unveiled in an online presentation Wednesday.

The team is inviting fans to be part of the discussion with 14 “Huddle Up Jax” meetings through June. The first meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Strings Sports Brewery on 1850 North Main Street.

The “stadium of the future” is expected to live up to its name as it’s a new fully reimagined venue that will serve as the centerpiece of Jacksonville’s downtown and keep the team in town after its lease expires in 2030.

The futuristic update has been a constant conversation around the city since the four-minute video was released.

A new sports district development would cost between $550 and $668 million, placing the combined cost between $1.75 and $2.068 billion. The cost for a brand new stadium, according to city documents, would be $1.9 to $2.1 billion.

Mayor-elect Donna Deegan, who will be sworn into office on July 1, is looking to hire an outside firm to negotiate the proposed renovations.

Here’s a complete list of all the 14 community conversation locations:

Strings Sports Brewery (Monday, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.)

Ramada by Wyndham Jacksonville (Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m.)

Jacksonville Golf & Country Club (Wednesday, 5-6:30)

Hyatt Place on Duval Road (Thursday, 5-6:30)

Argyle Branch Library (Friday, June 16, 11:30-1)

Deerwood Country Club (Saturday, June 17, 11:30-1)

Atlantic Beach Country Club (Saturday, June 17, 5-6:30)

Community First Igloo (Monday, June 19, 11:30-1)

Fairfield Inn and Suites on Chaffee Point Blvd. (Monday, June 19, 5-6:30)

Grounds of Grace in Arlington (Tuesday, June 20, 11:30-1)

Bradham and Brooks Library (Tuesday, June 20, 5-6:30)

Casa Marina Hotel (Wednesday, June 21, 11:30-1)

Charles Webb Westconnett Regional Library (Wednesday, June 21, 5-6:30)

The Zoo (Wednesday, June 22, 11:30-1)