Local MLB update: Mike Clevinger goes on injured list; Austin Slater continues sizzling start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .231 with 31 RBI, 26 runs scored and 4 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 3.45 ERA, 35 Ks in 28.2 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 4-0 with 4.21 ERA, 38 Ks in 36.1 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-4 with 3.88 ERA, 53 Ks in 62.2 IP; placed on 15-day injured list on Friday due to biceps inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-1 with 36 Ks in 58.2 IP. Has 2.76 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .306 with 8 HR, 30 RBI and 36 runs scored. Homered in games against Blue Jays, Royals since our last update.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-3 with 3.08 ERA, 38 Ks in 38 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .275 with 8 HR, 46 runs scored, 40 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .396 with 9 RBI, 7 runs scored. Is 19 for 48 since returning from injury.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .232 with 11 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 27 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 2-1 with 21 Ks, 5.79 ERA in 37.1 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .195 in the bigs with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 runs scored. Back in Triple-A.