Down on the farm: Two-homer week for Nathan Hickey, DJ Stewart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-3 with 4.29 ERA, 42 Ks in 35.2 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.64 ERA, 31 Ks in 21.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 2-0 with 4.67 ERA, 38 Ks in 27 IP.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .209 with 6 HR, 28 RBI and 7 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 2-3 with 7.43 ERA, 32 Ks in 23 IP. Designated for assignment on Thursday, so his future with the Rockies is uncertain.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .234 with 18 RBI, 23 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 32 Ks, 26.2 IP, 9.79 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .257 with 5 HR, 20 RBI, 25 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-1 with a save, 31 Ks, 2.45 ERA in 25.2 IP. Sent back down to Double-A on Tuesday from Triple-A.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Is 0-0 with 7.78 ERA, 29 Ks in 19.2 IP this year. On 7-day injured list.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Has yet to play this season. Assigned to FCL Yankees last week.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Is 0-1 with 11.57 ERA in 2.1 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .297 with 25 runs scored, 24 RBI, 9 HR. Belted homers in back-to-back games this week.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 3-0 with 51 Ks, 3.96 ERA in 38.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-1 with 25 Ks, 4.81 ERA in 24.1 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Rookie, FCL Cardinals, Cardinals, Hitting .182 with a run scored. Currently on injury rehab assignment.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, On injury rehab assignment. Hitting .167 with a HR, RBI.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .240 with 13 RBI, 17 runs scored.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 1-2 with 22 Ks, 6 saves, 0.87 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .262 with HR, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-7 with 41 Ks, 4.63 ERA in 44.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .231 with 13 HR, 29 runs scored, 30 RBI. Belted a pair of homers since our last update.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 4.70 ERA, 37 Ks in 30.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .241 with 20 RBI, 17 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 4-2 with 3.28 ERA, 33 Ks in 24.2 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .309 with 11 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .309 with 28 RBI, 22 stolen bases.